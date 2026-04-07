Every Bread From The Whole Foods Bakery Ranked Worst To Best

I was met with a curious look from the person manning the counter after asking her for every loaf on offer at the Whole Foods bakery. Even though it's among the world's most beloved way to consume carbs, it's not every day that somebody's cart is filled exclusively with bread.

If you're a regular shopper at Whole Foods, you know the Amazon-owned grocer sports a wide variety of bakery offerings. Batards, pan loafs, and baguettes flavored with nuts, seeds, and grains all tantalize the hungry shopper walking past the bakery counter. But, which ones are worth throwing in your cart and which should you leave on the shelf?

It turns out some of these beautiful breads are duds and others deliver that stretchy, crusty goodness you associate with a delicious freshly baked loaf. I tasted a wide selection of breads to come up with this definitive list of which fluffy, crusty slice you should use as the base of your beloved avocado toast recipe or to cradle those perfectly scrambled eggs in the morning.