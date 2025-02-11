How Long Can Butter Sit Out On The Counter?

Like we said: This approach to butter management is dictated by quality and isn't strictly necessary from a food safety standpoint. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says you should be safe eating butter left at room temperature for two days, while some food experts endorse leaving it out for up to a week. One study found that butter stored between 77 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit had a shelf life of almost four months and the Food and Drug Administration points out that butter has a long history of being consumed without the safety net of carefully-controlled temperatures. (As a purely anecdotal aside, I regularly eat butter that's been kept at room temperature for weeks at a time.)

The reason why room temperature butter is relatively safe is that the product isn't conducive to bacterial growth due to its high fat content and low moisture. Salted butter, in particular, is an especially bacteria-hostile environment. This means that consuming not-so-fresh butter probably won't make you ill, which is true even if it's gone rancid. In this case, though, the unpleasant odor and flavor will likely put you off eating it anyway. If you really want to play it safe, one way to ensure that your butter stays soft and spreadable while remaining safe from prowling cats and bacteria alike is to purchase a gadget like the Butter Bell. This style of container uses a saucer of cold water to keep butter below room temperature.