How Does The Butter Bell Keep Butter Soft And Spreadable?

Even if you forget to change the water in your Butter Bell once or twice a day as recommended, you probably won't need to throw out the block. It takes quite a long time for butter to turn rancid, and even rancid butter shouldn't make you sick despite its unpleasant taste. The reason why butter doesn't spoil in the same way that meat does is because it's pasteurized and is also low in both moisture and protein. This means it doesn't provide an environment conducive to the growth of harmful bacteria. Salted butter is especially hostile to bacteria, which means it can last for a few weeks at room temperature assuming the room isn't too hot (under 72 degrees Fahrenheit is optimal). Clarified butter will also stay fresh at room temperature in a sealed container for up to six months.

So does this mean it's safe to leave a stick of butter sitting unprotected on the counter? You could, although if you prefer unsalted butter or like to keep your house warm, a Butter Bell is still a good option. This cold water keeper allows butter to remain fresh for up to a month even if the temperature climbs to 85 degrees Fahrenheit. As a bonus, the lid will keep out the flies and the heavy ceramic construction may even prove a deterrent to any counter-surfing cats.