The Bread Swap You Need For The Ultimate Bologna Sandwich

Something that isn't discussed as often as it should is the classic bologna sandwich. When you think about a bologna sandwich, it's usually on basic and plain white bread, which isn't the best when you've got spreads and other ingredients that rip right through it. An easy way to upgrade your bologna sandwich is by using Italian ciabatta, which is firmer and more capable of holding everything together, making it a better base for your sandwich.

When you use white bread, the taste is usually plain or quite mild. Ciabatta brings about a crispier, flaky texture and a slightly tangy taste from its leavening time. If you make your new bologna sandwich like a panini, the ciabatta's crust gets a slightly hardened crispness while its inside stays softer, complementing the mouthfeel of the bologna. Since ciabatta is a denser bread, it makes creating a more interesting sandwich much easier because you can use larger amounts of spreads or condiments, plus the small holes or pockets in ciabatta make it better for soaking up dressings or other fillings that you might want to couple with your bologna.