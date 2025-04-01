5 Ways To Make A Grown-Up Bologna Sandwich

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If the phrase "bologna sandwich" makes you want to say "ewww, no," you're not alone. I ate plenty of bologna back in elementary school when my mom would pack me a lunch, and I was never, ever excited to see these sandwiches. In fact, I viewed them more as punishment than sustenance. That is, until years later when I finally grasped the economics of raising four kids on a limited budget. Well, now that food prices are soaring and salaries are not, perhaps it's time we all took a second look at bologna sandwiches. This time around, though, we're going to see if we can't doctor them up a bit so they are something even us grown-ups won't mind eating.

The typical bologna (or baloney) sandwich is served on squishy white bread — Wonder or something similar — with a thick slathering of mayonnaise. (To give my mom credit, she always used firmer bread and went with mustard instead of mayo.) Still, there's a lot more that can be done to improve the flavor of this bland sandwich, ranging from cooking the meat (no, you don't need to eat it cold) to using it alongside different sandwich fixings (we're not talking a single slice of American cheese). You can even experiment with different types of bologna (yes, these do exist).