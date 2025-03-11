For A Mess-Free PB&J Sandwich, Take One Extra Step 

The peanut butter on both sides PB&J hack is stupidly simple and totally genius at the same time. The thicker and more viscous peanut butter acts as a buffer, preventing the jelly from sogging into the bread. This is especially important if you're packing the sandwich for a bag lunch and won't be enjoying it for a few hours.

If you're feeling ambitious, you could take things a step further and try the drip-free PB&J method proposed by Reddit user ChickenMcFail. After spreading peanut butter on one slice of bread, add a thicker second layer around the outer edge. Repeat with the other slice, then add jelly to the center "pocket." The thick layers create a peanut butter seal around the jelly, preventing it from making a mess.

Of course, like every tiny detail regarding PB&Js, there's some debate over this method, with traditionalists insisting it's blasphemous to do anything other than jelly on one side, peanut butter on the other. However, the general consensus among Reddit's internet sandwich commentators seems to be that spreading peanut butter on both sides is a great way to prevent sticky messes if you're packing the sandwich for later, but not necessary if you're eating it immediately. If you're looking for other ways to upgrade this classic sandwich, we suggest grilling your next PB&J or crisping it up in the air fryer.