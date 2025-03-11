For A Mess-Free PB&J Sandwich, Take One Extra Step
Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are practically a perfect food. This classic sandwich combo is tasty, cheap, portable, and incredibly simple to prepare -– just spread a thick layer of peanut butter on one piece of bread and a hearty slathering of your favorite jam or jelly (there is a difference) on the other, put them together, and that's it. However, while this basic PB&J method will almost always produce a delicious sandwich, it can also be a bit messy (especially if you prefer your PB&Js heavy on the J). The jelly tends to ooze into the bread over time, resulting in a soggy sandwich.
Luckily, there's a quick and easy fix for jelly-soaked PB&Js. Making your PB&J mess-free (or at least a little less messy) requires just one extra step: Instead of spreading all the peanut butter on one piece of bread, spread a thinner layer of peanut butter on both pieces before you add the jelly. Cut your sandwich into triangles (the only correct way) and enjoy.
How the peanut butter on both sides hack works
The peanut butter on both sides PB&J hack is stupidly simple and totally genius at the same time. The thicker and more viscous peanut butter acts as a buffer, preventing the jelly from sogging into the bread. This is especially important if you're packing the sandwich for a bag lunch and won't be enjoying it for a few hours.
If you're feeling ambitious, you could take things a step further and try the drip-free PB&J method proposed by Reddit user ChickenMcFail. After spreading peanut butter on one slice of bread, add a thicker second layer around the outer edge. Repeat with the other slice, then add jelly to the center "pocket." The thick layers create a peanut butter seal around the jelly, preventing it from making a mess.
Of course, like every tiny detail regarding PB&Js, there's some debate over this method, with traditionalists insisting it's blasphemous to do anything other than jelly on one side, peanut butter on the other. However, the general consensus among Reddit's internet sandwich commentators seems to be that spreading peanut butter on both sides is a great way to prevent sticky messes if you're packing the sandwich for later, but not necessary if you're eating it immediately. If you're looking for other ways to upgrade this classic sandwich, we suggest grilling your next PB&J or crisping it up in the air fryer.