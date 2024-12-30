Upgrade Regular Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwiches By Crisping Them Up

Cooking in your air fryer is a fine art, and each recipe will take some trial and error to perfect. We'll get you started by revealing the golden ratio of peanut butter to jelly for your air fried sandwich. Everyone's got their opinion about the ideal PB&J filling, but when you air fry your sandwich, you have to keep the "fry" part in mind. If you overfill it, you'll be left with a hot, gooey mess bubbling out into the basket. In this case, less is more. Experiment with chunky vs. smooth peanut butter, or jam vs. jelly. Smooth peanut butter and jelly will give you a silky, melty center with a crispy outer crust, while chunky peanut butter and jam have peanut and fruit pieces, which are great for those who like a little textural variety.

If you have a sandwich press that seals the sides of your sandwich while cutting off the crust, give this a try before you pop your sandwich in to air fry. It'll create a little pie-like containment zone for all the delicious, melty innards. As a bonus tip: jelly melts faster than peanut butter, so try putting it in the middle of your bread and surrounding it with a peanut butter barrier so there's less jelly leakage. And for a really crispy outer layer, brush your sandwich with some butter before tossing it in. You're bound to love the ooey-gooey crispy-crunchy results.

If you're feeling extra hungry and want to read more, then be sure check out some of The Takeout's best air fryer recipes.