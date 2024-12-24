Restaurant Chains That Bake Their Own Bread

Few things rival the delectable aroma and taste of warm, freshly baked bread. Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, bread is a simple staple that often transcends culinary preferences. In addition, bread's versatility makes it an ideal ingredient in a range of culinary creations. At its simplest, bread can be enjoyed with a pat of butter or with a little marmalade. It can also be used as a foundation for a range of condiments, from tomato, lettuce, and cheese to beef patties and chicken fillets. Beyond handhelds, freshly baked bread also pairs well with soups, salads, and pastas.

In order to streamline their operations, many chain restaurants don't bake their bread in-house, instead opting to source it from commercial bakeries. This, however, isn't always the case, with some restaurants setting themselves apart by offering their own bread. While some of these establishments make their bread from scratch, others use exclusively prepared premade dough that is frozen before they turn it into piping hot bread on the premises. Keep reading to learn which restaurant chains bake their own bread.