14 Types Of Chowders And What Makes Them Unique

When you think of "chowder," what do you imagine? Probably a creamy soup filled with chunks of potato and some sort of seafood, likely clams. It's assumed chowder first appeared in the small fishing villages of Brittany, and then the made its way across the European continent and eventually across the waters, to England and then eventually to North America. There, the hearty, easy, and accessible seafood-rich soup found a home in similar fishing villages. While it's not entirely clear who exactly spread the good word of chowder across the world (whether traveling sailors, immigrants, or a mix of both), by the 1800s, chowder had appeared in American cookbooks.

As chowder spread, though, it also changed. Ingredients were swapped out, making use of what was geographically on hand. As a result, today, your version of chowder may be different from another person's version, particularly if they live across the country or the world. For example, corn chowder is wildly different from New England clam chowder; even if you keep the clams, chowder can differ heavily from location to location, as is seen when you compare New England and Manhattan clam chowders. Here are some of the most popular types of chowders and what makes them unique.