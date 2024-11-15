What Types Of Potatoes Are Best At Holding Their Shape In Soup?

With countless potato varieties to choose from, it can be difficult to know which one will be a great addition to your soup. The right potato will add an extra boost of flavor and texture, while the wrong one can create a mushy, unappetizing mess.

Depending on the soup you're making, there are three main types of potatoes to choose from. The first is starchy potatoes which are high in starch and low in moisture. These are great for boiling and mashing. Then, there are all purpose potatoes. They have less starch and more moisture than starchy potatoes and are excellent for everything. Hence, why they are called all purpose. Finally, there are waxy potatoes which are low in starch and high in moisture. These are great for roasting and slicing.

The difference in starch and moisture content makes some potatoes more ideal for certain recipes. Hoping to make perfectly crispy homemade french fries, you'll need a starchy potato like russets. To recreate Ina Garten's creamy potato salad, Yukon gold potatoes are ideal. If you're hoping to add bite-size pieces to your soup, then waxy potatoes are the best to use.