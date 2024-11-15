What Types Of Potatoes Are Best At Holding Their Shape In Soup?
With countless potato varieties to choose from, it can be difficult to know which one will be a great addition to your soup. The right potato will add an extra boost of flavor and texture, while the wrong one can create a mushy, unappetizing mess.
Depending on the soup you're making, there are three main types of potatoes to choose from. The first is starchy potatoes which are high in starch and low in moisture. These are great for boiling and mashing. Then, there are all purpose potatoes. They have less starch and more moisture than starchy potatoes and are excellent for everything. Hence, why they are called all purpose. Finally, there are waxy potatoes which are low in starch and high in moisture. These are great for roasting and slicing.
The difference in starch and moisture content makes some potatoes more ideal for certain recipes. Hoping to make perfectly crispy homemade french fries, you'll need a starchy potato like russets. To recreate Ina Garten's creamy potato salad, Yukon gold potatoes are ideal. If you're hoping to add bite-size pieces to your soup, then waxy potatoes are the best to use.
Waxy potatoes are the best for soups
Waxy potatoes usually have a slightly sweeter flavor than their starchy counterparts. They're also smaller in size and have a thin red, yellow, or purple skin. Their thin skin makes them easy to cook with because the skin is edible and doesn't need to be removed before consumption.
The most common waxy potatoes are red, fingerling, and new. All of these potatoes will make great additions to your soup because they maintain their shape when cooked in liquids. This makes them ideal for cooking in broths, sauces, and stocks. Since they're high in moisture and low in starch, their cells are able to stay intact when cooked. So, if you cut them into cubes, hearts, or any random shape that's how they'll stay. This unique characteristic prevents them from disintegrating like starchy potatoes do when submerged in liquids.
Waxy potatoes also maintain their firm, creamy texture as well. They don't become overly mushy after being cooked. Red potatoes, specifically, are great for soups because their red skin adds an extra bit of color to your meal. Now that you know which potatoes to use for the next soup that calls for them as an ingredient. And if soups aren't for you, waxy potatoes can be used in stews, casseroles, and a classic potato salad.