The 14 Most Unhealthy Canned Soups You Can Buy At The Store

Some may argue chowder isn't really soup. Chowder features a creamy base, whereas soup is made with stock. Like a stew, chowder is on the thicker side. However, for the purpose of this article, think of "canned soup" as any liquid-based meal that you might find in a can, in the soup aisle — chowders, stews, and chilis included. Unfortunately, chowder is one of the unhealthier options you can make when you're perusing the options in this aisle.

For example, Progresso's Chicken Corn Chowder Flavored with Bacon comes with 850 milligrams of sodium, 10 milligrams of cholesterol, and 7 grams of fat (plus 1.5 grams of saturated fat) per serving, with two servings in a can. Meanwhile, Campbell's Homestyle New England Clam Chowder comes with 1,490 milligrams of sodium, 19 grams of fat (plus 2.5 grams of saturated fat), and 15 milligrams of cholesterol per can. And who doesn't eat the whole can of soup? When you do, you'll be well over half your daily recommended sodium intake.

Beyond the actual nutrition facts, canned seafood chowder might not always contain the highest-quality seafood or even much seafood at all. If clams, for example, aren't listed as one of the first three ingredients in the ingredients list, there's probably not much clam in your can. Additionally, some chowders might not contain the most sustainably sourced of seafood; look for sustainability claims on the can. If there are none, chances are the brand isn't too proud of where it sourced its seafood.