Move Over Bread Bowls, There's A Better Edible Vessel For Soup

Okay, soup lovers. It's time to upgrade how we serve and savor one of our favorite winter meals. While bread bowls are the usual go-to vessel for cozy soups and stews, there's a new contender in town: the onion bowl.

Bread bowls are undeniably delicious and genius ways to hold soup, but they can sometimes be a bit heavy. The goal is to feel cozy and warm, not to send yourself into an immediate carb coma. The onion bowl brings a roasted and caramelized sweetness to your soups without making you feel like you've been hit by a grain train.

But it's not just about flavor. Onion bowls are simple to prepare and can hold the heartiest bisques, like she-crab, to the most delicate soups, such as parmesan broth, all without getting soggy and weighing you down (cough, looking at you, bread bowls).