Move Over Bread Bowls, There's A Better Edible Vessel For Soup
Okay, soup lovers. It's time to upgrade how we serve and savor one of our favorite winter meals. While bread bowls are the usual go-to vessel for cozy soups and stews, there's a new contender in town: the onion bowl.
Bread bowls are undeniably delicious and genius ways to hold soup, but they can sometimes be a bit heavy. The goal is to feel cozy and warm, not to send yourself into an immediate carb coma. The onion bowl brings a roasted and caramelized sweetness to your soups without making you feel like you've been hit by a grain train.
But it's not just about flavor. Onion bowls are simple to prepare and can hold the heartiest bisques, like she-crab, to the most delicate soups, such as parmesan broth, all without getting soggy and weighing you down (cough, looking at you, bread bowls).
How to do an onion bowl right
First, grab the biggest yellow or sweet onion you can find. Next, you'll want to trim the top end of the onion, but keep the skin on, as this will protect the outer layer so it doesn't fall apart. Then, slab some butter on the onion and bake it at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until soft and browned. Once the onion is roasted and slightly cooled, peel off the skin before hollowing out the onion. Just be careful not to tear the bottom, or you might find yourself with potato-leek soup spilled all over your plate.
If you're going off flavors, the onion bowl works best with soups that complement the sweet and roasted flavor of the onion — think carrot ginger or, for the ultimate concept, French onion in an onion. Top with some chives or togarashi, and voila! You've just revolutionized the way we eat soup — and sometimes, the bowl is just as important as what's inside it.