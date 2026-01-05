The American Bread Ingredients You Won't Find In European Loaves

There's nothing like sinking your teeth into a fresh slice of azodicarbonamide or potassium bromate, right? The biggest difference between bread sold in the United States and Europe is the chemicals allowed in the loaves, and these two are some of the most prevalent. The reason Europe bans them? You guessed it: the potential danger they pose to human health.

There's a smorgasbord of unnecessary chemicals (I mean, ingredients) that are regularly used in food within the U.S. but are banned in Europe. When it comes to bread, Europe doesn't allow the same stuff used in foam insulation, protective padding, and plastics, known as azodicarbonamide, or ADA, the way some American bread companies do. This chemical is used as a dough conditioner — it aids gluten development, boosts volume, and bleaches the flour.

You may recall the 2014 Subway "yoga mat bread" controversy — that was due to ADA. Subway eventually phased it out, not only because Americans didn't like the idea of gnawing on an ingredient also used in yoga mat filler, but also because of the possible health risks associated with ADA. European food-safety authorities banned ADA as an ingredient in 2005 because one of the compounds it breaks down into (semicarbazide) was shown to be carcinogenic in lab animals in high doses (via Official Journal of the European Union). However, in the United States, ADA is considered "a safe food additive when used for the purposes and at the levels specified in the FDA regulations." Though the permitted amounts of ADA in American bread are very low, it's not impossible that it could pose health risks in humans. Although some U.S. companies phased out ADA, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) lists nearly 50 products that still use the industrial additive.