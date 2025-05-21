14 Types Of Breads To Make That Are Perfect For Beginning Bakers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many home cooks, the idea of baking bread from scratch can feel overwhelming. Unless you're one of the many who took a deep dive into making sourdough during the pandemic, the process may seem complex. Fortunately, not all breads are created equal — some are far more approachable than others. If you're a novice baker, it's practical to begin with simpler varieties before tackling more advanced techniques. There are many reasons why making homemade bread is good for you – aside from its outstanding flavors, it can transform an ordinary meal into something exceptional, providing a sense of accomplishment that's hard to beat.

To help demystify the process, we spoke to professional bakers, gathering their insights on the most accessible styles of bread for beginners. Their advice helped us identify three broad bread categories that are ideal starting points: no-knead breads, flatbreads, and quick breads. Each of these skips a traditionally time-consuming or technically demanding step, like kneading, proofing, or dealing with yeast. Whether you're looking for a cozy weekend project or simply hoping to elevate your everyday meals, these recipes offer a satisfying and stress-free entry into the world of bread baking.