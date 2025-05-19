When you think back to 40 or 50 years ago (yes, that's how far away we are from the 1970s and 1980s!), what kind of foods come to mind? Do you imagine vintage recipes for foods like fondue or slightly sus casseroles? Or do you reminisce over old-fashioned desserts like Watergate salad or Jello salad?

Whatever comes to mind, if you were to stroll through a grocery store or even just peek into a pantry from the 1970s or 1980s, you'd probably notice a few key differences. Since then, the United States government has taken a greater interest in what goes into and on our food, as well as the food we're eating, generally. As such, there are a handful of foods and additives from the 1970s and 1980s that are banned today. You may be able to find them in other countries, if you really want to try them — but some are downright dangerous and better left alone.