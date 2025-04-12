16 Vintage Cakes You Need To Make

You might not recognize the name "Lambeth cakes," but you probably know exactly what we're talking about if we mention vintage-style heart cakes. These elaborate cakes feature extravagant piping and an extra-feminine look. They've appeared in music videos, popped up on social media, and even managed to spark controversy, with drama arising in the baking community when Walmart began offering its own take on the cakes.

While Lambeth-style cakes may be making a comeback, they're certainly nothing new. Originating in Europe, they were named after a famous baker and cookbook author named Joseph Lambeth and became particularly popular in the Victorian era. These cakes are mostly special due to their style, not their flavor or ingredients. They can come in just about any flavor you like, but they always feature that distinct exterior appearance.

These eye-catching cakes deserve their recent spot in the spotlight, and making one at home is the perfect excuse to try out your piping skills. No heart-shaped baking pan on hand? No worries. Lambeth cakes can technically be any shape or size; the "Lambeth" definition only strictly applies to the decorating style.