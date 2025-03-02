The Fizzy Addition That Makes Boxed Cake Mix Ultra Fluffy

Baking a cake in any form is a win in my eyes, whether you're making it from scratch, or pulling out a boxed mix. In fact, when time is limited and I can't come empty handed to a gathering, boxed cake mix is my go-to. Plus, there's plenty of canned ingredient upgrades to fool people into thinking it's homemade. But if your boxed cakes seem to always turn out too dense and dry for your liking, listen up. Add in a can of soda.

This is going to become one of the boxed cake hacks you wish you knew sooner, because it seriously changes the game. Adding in something fizzy like Coca-Cola or 7 Up will give your cake lift and moisture, making it light and fluffy. The carbonated bubbles in the soda react with the other ingredients, helping your cake rise more efficiently. You just need to mix your boxed cake with a 12 ounce can of soda, omitting any other ingredients required (boxed cake mix instructions give the worst advice anyway). And be careful not to overmix, as you'll lose those magical bubbles!