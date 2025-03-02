The Fizzy Addition That Makes Boxed Cake Mix Ultra Fluffy
Baking a cake in any form is a win in my eyes, whether you're making it from scratch, or pulling out a boxed mix. In fact, when time is limited and I can't come empty handed to a gathering, boxed cake mix is my go-to. Plus, there's plenty of canned ingredient upgrades to fool people into thinking it's homemade. But if your boxed cakes seem to always turn out too dense and dry for your liking, listen up. Add in a can of soda.
This is going to become one of the boxed cake hacks you wish you knew sooner, because it seriously changes the game. Adding in something fizzy like Coca-Cola or 7 Up will give your cake lift and moisture, making it light and fluffy. The carbonated bubbles in the soda react with the other ingredients, helping your cake rise more efficiently. You just need to mix your boxed cake with a 12 ounce can of soda, omitting any other ingredients required (boxed cake mix instructions give the worst advice anyway). And be careful not to overmix, as you'll lose those magical bubbles!
Why this hack works so well
Soda contains all the ingredients to leaven the cake and turn it into a runny batter without the usual added ingredients like eggs, oil, or water. Carbonated water is one of the main ingredients in soda, and is what makes it bubbly. When this is added to a cake mix, those bubbles, (which are full of air and expand when baked) make the cake tall and fluffy. Most boxed mixes already contain baking soda, which when mixed with a can of soda, will create carbon dioxide, aka a taller cake. Plus, the amount of liquid added will give the cake plenty of moisture and tenderness.
Common soda ingredients also give the cake more flavor, like added sweetness from the fructose corn syrup, and a little tang from the citric acid. If you're unsure of which soda to use, you can start with something neutral and experiment later with different combinations. Sprite pairs well with a classic yellow mix, and Coca-Cola's subtle caramel flavor could make a solid combo with chocolate mix. If you're not interested in getting too crazy with the soda, feel free to experiment with plain carbonated water. Whichever soda you pick, the result will be the same: an ultra fluffy and airy cake.