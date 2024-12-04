Here's Why Lambeth-Style Cakes Are Making A Comeback

There are many reasons one might want to bake elaborate cakes, not the least of which is there's a particular allure to presenting something intricate and detailed to impress company at the dinner table. Although there's more than one way to make an impressive cake, the art of cake decorating has always been one to achieve it. One particular style of cake decorating that has piped its way back into the spotlight is the intricate and luxurious Lambeth-style cake. If you've scrolled through baking TikTok (or BakeTok) lately, you've likely seen these vintage-inspired, heavily piped confections making their rounds. But what exactly makes Lambeth-style cakes so captivating? In short, it's all about texture, layers, and a dash of nostalgia. This style combines meticulous piping techniques with bold designs, creating cakes that are as much a feast for the eyes as they are for the taste buds.

Lambeth-style piping is a technique that layers intricate patterns of royal icing or buttercream in a raised, three-dimensional design. Think ornate scrolls, elegant barrels, and cascading shells. This over-the-top decoration, once synonymous with 19th-century Victorian cakes, has now found a modern fanbase among those seeking show-stopping desserts. So, why are these vintage cakes trending again? TikTokers and bakers alike are drawn to their timeless elegance and the satisfying artistry of the piping process. Plus, who doesn't love a cake that doubles as a centerpiece? If you're ready to try it yourself, you can DIY a piping bag (though you may want a professional grade piping bag) and, of course, you'll need the best frosting.