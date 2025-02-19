Walmart's New 'Vintage Heart' Cakes Have Sparked Controversy

Elaborate, custom heart-shaped layer cakes made by at-home and local bakers has been gaining traction on social media for sometime now. Walmart, the biggest grocery store chain in America, has caught on to the trend and now offers these cakes an affordable cost.

Sales of these cakes from Walmart were heavily promoted during Valentine's Day, which helped spark the frustration felt among many private bakers, viewing the corporate grocery giant as taking customers away from smaller-scaled businesses. From Reddit posts to countless TikToks to lengthy YouTube breakdowns, soon enough, it seemed like all of social media was joining in on the debate.

While the frustration is understandable from a private baker's perspective, the average person wanting a unique cake for an occasion may not be able to afford the prices charged for these cakes by local pastry shops, which could exceed $80 for a 10-inch cake. On the other hand, Walmart's heart-shaped cakes in varying decorations and details in the same size, are significantly cheaper, priced at $25. Many local bakers contend that purchasing a heart-shaped layer cake from Walmart at a lower cost compromises the quality of ingredients they would typically use and therefore won't taste as good. There's also the discussion if Walmart bakers are being given a fair wage.