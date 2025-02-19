Walmart's New 'Vintage Heart' Cakes Have Sparked Controversy
Elaborate, custom heart-shaped layer cakes made by at-home and local bakers has been gaining traction on social media for sometime now. Walmart, the biggest grocery store chain in America, has caught on to the trend and now offers these cakes an affordable cost.
Sales of these cakes from Walmart were heavily promoted during Valentine's Day, which helped spark the frustration felt among many private bakers, viewing the corporate grocery giant as taking customers away from smaller-scaled businesses. From Reddit posts to countless TikToks to lengthy YouTube breakdowns, soon enough, it seemed like all of social media was joining in on the debate.
While the frustration is understandable from a private baker's perspective, the average person wanting a unique cake for an occasion may not be able to afford the prices charged for these cakes by local pastry shops, which could exceed $80 for a 10-inch cake. On the other hand, Walmart's heart-shaped cakes in varying decorations and details in the same size, are significantly cheaper, priced at $25. Many local bakers contend that purchasing a heart-shaped layer cake from Walmart at a lower cost compromises the quality of ingredients they would typically use and therefore won't taste as good. There's also the discussion if Walmart bakers are being given a fair wage.
Winning over the hearts of customers
First, not all local bakeries may be using high-end ingredients. Surprisingly, some are even open with their customers that they use boxed cake mix hacks. Additionally, according to Walmart's website, a job listing for a baker and packager associate states that the hourly rate the position is $19.00 to $26.00 per hour, but will "equal or exceed the required minimum wage applicable to the job location."
Although there's quite a few shady things about Walmart's grocery department, purchasing cakes from Walmart's bakery might simply be a preference for some individuals. Large grocery stores like Walmart have established standardized practices to ensure consistent taste, texture, and availability of baked goods. This assurance may not always be possible for local bakeries, especially since a custom cake may need to be ordered two-weeks in advance.
For local bakeries and at-home bakers concerned about losing business, there's also a consumer audience that prefer locally-baked products. Some customers prioritize supporting small businesses and may value a private baker's signature creativity and uniqueness showcased in their cakes, which gives them an advantage over bakeries within chain grocery stores.