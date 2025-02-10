The Biggest Grocery Store Chain In America Is Miles Above The Rest

Having to visit a chain grocery store for any and all of your basic necessities has become inevitable, no matter if you're living in an urban city, a suburban community, or a rural small town. While choosing to support small businesses within our local communities (by shopping at a local, independent grocery store, for example) is always encouraged for a myriad of reasons, at some point everyone will have to resort to going to a large chain grocery store since the shelf-space within private grocery stores is significantly more limited in terms of the inventory it can hold.

One such big-box grocery store you might find yourself in is Walmart, since Walmart is the world's largest grocery retailer — there are 13 Walmart stores per 1 million people in the U.S., to be exact. Translated into profit, that makes Walmart untouchable in comparison to its "competitors" like Costco, Kroger, Target, and Albertsons.

In 2023, Walmart's global turnover was $611.3 billion dollars. A full 69% ($421.8 billion dollars) of that was generated from U.S. Walmart shoppers. According to research surveys conducted in February 2024, most Americans said their favorite grocery store retailer was actually Costco or H-E-B, yet Walmart still manages to bring in about six times as much revenue as these stores since consumers can't deny the convenience and price point.