The Hands-Down Best New Fast Food Menu Items Of August 2026

In the eyes of many fast food restaurants, August is the time for fall menus to start dropping; and yes, this means plenty of pumpkin spice. (Not a fan? Try these items instead.) Of course, there's been a lot of buzz around Starbucks' seasonal menu, which includes banana-flavored beverages as well as the ubiquitous PSL. The shocker is that the chain is ditching its fan-favorite apple flavors. Unfortunately, McDonald's attempt to step into the gap with its Caramel Apple Pie McCafé drinks is not exactly winning rave reviews.

We didn't include the new Starbucks items on our list of the month's top finds since they've only been out a minute (the drop date was August 25) and there aren't too many ratings yet. As for McDonald's caramel apple contributions ... well, recommending them would be a stretch. We did, however, discover a number of other August items worthy of your attention. Most have been reviewed by our very own Takeout crew, although a few that we've yet to try have been enthusiastically endorsed by social media.

Not everything out this month is fall-flavored. In fact, only three items on the list really fit the profile: the ones from Dairy Queen, Krispy Kreme, and Wendy's. The rest of the entrees, desserts, and beverages feature flavors that aren't tied to any particular season so they bridge the gap from summer into fall. If any of them are super-successful there's a chance they might even survive until winter. Fast food lifespans being what they are, though, you should probably check them out sooner rather than later.