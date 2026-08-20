9 Fall 2026 Fast Food Menu Items For Pumpkin Spice Haters

Listen: I'm not exactly a pumpkin spice hater. Anthony Bourdain may have wished the trend would drown in its own blood, but I'd be happy to simply see the fad fade. I find pumpkin-centric menus overdone and uncreative, and I've never met a pumpkin spice latte that really wowed me.

Chains seem to have gotten the "overdone" memo this year. While some are still firmly attached to the pumpkin train (shout-out to Panera's fully pumpkin-focused fall drinks menu), others are expanding. In other words, pumpkin spice haters will have plenty of autumnal options to choose from as other trends attempt to take the throne.

Some Starbucks fans were heartbroken to see the apple crisp axed from the 2026 fall menu, but a new apple cider-chai blend has taken its place. Similarly, both McDonald's and Wendy's added apple-themed treats to their fall lineups. Marshmallow is another common theme, with Chick-fil-A releasing two marshmallow drinks and a marshmallow cold foam getting featured at Dunkin'.

One thing you won't find much of is hot drinks. Popular chains seem to be doubling down on iced options, with blended drinks and iced lattes aplenty. Every item is undoubtedly the result of months of market research, but I do find this an odd choice for fall. To me, the return of sweater weather calls for something steamy — not frappes. Still, many chains offer options to customize, so you can cozy up with one of the drinks below however you choose.