Starbucks' Leaked 2026 Fall Menu Has Customers Mourning A Fan-Favorite Flavor: 'I'm Genuinely Heartbroken'
The countdown to fall has shifted into high gear. Alas, the coffee giant Starbucks is well aware of its autumnal popularity, all the way down to the Starbucks secret society dedicated to all things fall. It may currently be sweaty weather rather than sweater weather, but the leaked 2026 Fall menu from Starbucks is building anticipation — and disappointment thanks to the lack of Apple Crisp. Despite the staggering number of pumpkin spice lattes sold every year, Starbucks drinkers on Reddit expressed sorrow over the flavor being excluded from this year's roster, saying, "I hope this is fake cause where is my apple crisp? And why is there a banana flavor drink in the fall?"
Other Redditors expressed similar anger but are still holding onto hope for the return of apple crisp, saying, "No apple pisses me off so much. I hope that it somehow shows up eventually." A few commenters pointed out that in the past Starbucks has released fall flavors in phases throughout the season, but then again this year's leaked menu shows a large variety of options being released right off the bat. Instead of simply omitting apple and making the fall menu smaller, Starbucks seems to have replaced it with other unique flavor combinations for consumers to sip on.
The 2026 Starbucks fall menu includes other trending flavors
Apple Crisp was first added to the Starbucks menu in 2021, but even though apples and apple-flavored goodies are a staple of the season Starbucks decision-makers clearly don't believe it will be missed and instead created flavor combinations like the Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha. Also new to the menu are the two banana bread drinks. The Iced Banana Bread Latte and the Iced Banana Bread Chai are new to the Starbucks menu and arrive next to other reappearing drinks like the Pecan Crunch Latte and the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.
While matcha and banana both seem to be having a moment right now in terms of trending flavors, whether or not they remind people of blustery fall days remains to be seen. If the lack of apple at Starbucks leaves a vacancy on your taste buds that simply can't be filled by banana bread, you could always take to Reddit to learn some simple tips to make your at-home coffee taste even better and add some Apple Pie Spice to remind yourself that classic fall flavors never die.