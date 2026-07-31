Starbucks' Leaked 2026 Fall Menu Has Customers Mourning A Fan-Favorite Flavor: 'I'm Genuinely Heartbroken'

The countdown to fall has shifted into high gear. Alas, the coffee giant Starbucks is well aware of its autumnal popularity, all the way down to the Starbucks secret society dedicated to all things fall. It may currently be sweaty weather rather than sweater weather, but the leaked 2026 Fall menu from Starbucks is building anticipation — and disappointment thanks to the lack of Apple Crisp. Despite the staggering number of pumpkin spice lattes sold every year, Starbucks drinkers on Reddit expressed sorrow over the flavor being excluded from this year's roster, saying, "I hope this is fake cause where is my apple crisp? And why is there a banana flavor drink in the fall?"

Other Redditors expressed similar anger but are still holding onto hope for the return of apple crisp, saying, "No apple pisses me off so much. I hope that it somehow shows up eventually." A few commenters pointed out that in the past Starbucks has released fall flavors in phases throughout the season, but then again this year's leaked menu shows a large variety of options being released right off the bat. Instead of simply omitting apple and making the fall menu smaller, Starbucks seems to have replaced it with other unique flavor combinations for consumers to sip on.