11 Simple Tips From Reddit To Make Your At-Home Coffee Taste Better

With 66% of the adult population indulging in the drink daily according to research by the National Coffee Association, it's clear that coffee is an important part of day-to-day life for many in the U.S. But whether you're turning to it as a morning pick-me-up, or simply because of the delightful flavor profiles it offers, one thing is clear: If you opt to purchase your coffee while out and about instead of making one at home, this can make your credit card statement add up quickly. Toast examined the average national median prices of coffee and found that as of August 2025, a cup of regular hot coffee was $3.52. Worse, a cup of cold brew coffee was on average $5.47.

With prices like these making your coffee run a little less wallet-friendly, it's no wonder that people have turned to Reddit for tips on making their own delicious cup of joe. In fact when looking at one Reddit post specifically, asking what the best method is to create a high quality cup in the comfort of your own home, Redditors immediately came to the rescue, flocking to the comment section. You could always head over and comb through the lands of Reddit yourself, but to save you a bit of time (and an impending headache), the best ones found have been laid out below. If you're looking to improve your coffee making game, then kick back, relax, and take a peek at some quick tips that can up your coffee game.