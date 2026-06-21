11 Simple Tips From Reddit To Make Your At-Home Coffee Taste Better
With 66% of the adult population indulging in the drink daily according to research by the National Coffee Association, it's clear that coffee is an important part of day-to-day life for many in the U.S. But whether you're turning to it as a morning pick-me-up, or simply because of the delightful flavor profiles it offers, one thing is clear: If you opt to purchase your coffee while out and about instead of making one at home, this can make your credit card statement add up quickly. Toast examined the average national median prices of coffee and found that as of August 2025, a cup of regular hot coffee was $3.52. Worse, a cup of cold brew coffee was on average $5.47.
With prices like these making your coffee run a little less wallet-friendly, it's no wonder that people have turned to Reddit for tips on making their own delicious cup of joe. In fact when looking at one Reddit post specifically, asking what the best method is to create a high quality cup in the comfort of your own home, Redditors immediately came to the rescue, flocking to the comment section. You could always head over and comb through the lands of Reddit yourself, but to save you a bit of time (and an impending headache), the best ones found have been laid out below. If you're looking to improve your coffee making game, then kick back, relax, and take a peek at some quick tips that can up your coffee game.
Don't use tap water
You might be looking at me in disbelief at this one, but bear with me. Using tap water is by far one of the easiest methods of coffee making, but it also can be one of the worst culprits for ruining the flavor — and not just for coffee, either. Anything that you use tap water in that is consumed is going to likely be affected by the chemicals that are added to the water before it makes it through the pipes to your sink. Oftentimes things like chlorine or chloramine are used in tap water to maintain it as safe for drinking. Other minerals such as calcium and magnesium can also be found in tap water. These can both affect the taste of the final product, and build up in your coffee maker, causing issues.
Redditors mention that comparing tap water coffee with bottled water versions that have low hardness (or in layman's terms, low amounts of minerals found in them) are like night and day. "Every bean I try now is sweet, balanced acidity, fruity, get tons of flavor notes," one Reddit user says of their experience. Another adds, "I just use the water from our Brita filter. Doesn't have to be fancy, it just helps if it's filtered."
Now while we're on the subject, this also means you shouldn't use hot tap water for cooking, for both flavor and safety reasons. Even more minor uses like rinsing your noodles with tap water can ruin your mac & cheese.
Add some salt to the grounds
Salt is not something you would normally associate with a cup of coffee, but in the comments section there are several Redditors who swear adding a pinch of it is the golden ticket. To get down to the nitty-gritty of why people would add salt to their coffee, its important to look at how it affects the actual flavor. It doesn't actually make the cup of coffee "salty" as you would expect when adding the seasoning to food. Instead, a small amount of salt softens the bitterness, allowing the other flavor profiles to shine through. Thanks to the way the salt reacts with our taste receptors, the bitterness is reduced, and you pick up the other flavors instead.
The consensus over on Reddit appears to be that this trick works. "The salt isn't enough to make it taste salty, but it does block your taste buds from picking up bitterness," one Redditor mentions. Another agrees with this sentiment, and even specifies the type of salt they use: "Add a bit of kosher salt to the grounds before adding water. The improvement in flavor is amazing."
If this new information has your mind buzzing with possibilities, a third Reddit confirms another scenario that a sprinkle of salt could help in. They recall that, "my father always put a sprinkle of salt in his beer. Same reason, I guess. I never thought to do this with my coffee."
Try using a French press
The French press is not just another coffee gadget, it seems, as many Redditors reference it as a must-have when brewing high quality coffee. Many mention the reason they love it so much is because of the difference it produces in flavor. One Redditor mentions, "Everyone that has tasted my coffee asks, 'OMG, what do you do? This tastes so good!!!!' French press your coffee. It will blow your mind." Another joins in with "I use a French press. It beats the coffee from the coffee pot every time."
Some Redditors do caution that whether you enjoy French press coffee will depend on your preferences. "If you like a longer, more delicate cup I'd say a French press," a commenter chimes in, suggesting the Moka pot is for those that enjoy a shorter cup.
When looking at the simple anatomy of the French press on a cup of coffee, there does seem to be merit to these claims. It uses a mesh filter instead of the regular paper. This swap creates a chain reaction by allowing both oils and small grounds to find their way into your cup of coffee. Had there been the typical paper filter of a regular drip coffee machine involved in the process, neither of these would be able to make it through. This leads to coffee made by the French press turning out both stronger and more flavorful then the average drip version.
Source fresh beans
This may not be an entirely new ground breaking subject, but when you think about it, fresh food almost always tastes better. Pretty much no one is pulling week old pizza out of the fridge and mentioning how it tastes better then the first day they got it. The same concept can be applied to coffee beans. Some Reddit users seem to really push this point, one of them saying, "Since no one's really saying this, buy beans from a local roaster, or coffee shop around you. Stop buying old beans at the grocery store." Another commenter states "Getting quality beans from a roaster soon after they were roasted is eye opening."
These comments make perfect sense when you consider the long process that often takes place for coffee to travel from the roaster to the grocery shelf (which can actually take several weeks). During this time the freshness of the coffee fades, leaving you with a lackluster pick-me-up. Even once it makes it to the shelf, it still may sit for a while before someone reaches to buy it.
The good news that there is no need boycott grocery stores entirely when in need of coffee. Instead, pay attention to if there is a roast date listed on the bag (not to be confused with the best before date). If the roast date is within 14 days, then you will likely be purchasing a quality bag of beans.
Grind your own beans
Now, this tip might seem like just another thing to add on your to-do list, but you'd better get your strong arm ready because Redditors have spoken — and they have spoken loudly on this one. "If I were to choose literally one thing it would be switching from pre-ground to grinding yourself," one Redditor claims on the post.
"Grinding fresh beans just before you brew will make the biggest impact on flavor regardless of brewing method," another Reddit user insists. Frankly, it doesn't get anymore clear than that. One of the other great effects of this is that you some money as well, Reddit claims. "I've saved so much money buying my own beans, grinding them and using my French press. The coffee tastes better, I no longer put cream in my coffee and sugar," a commenter shares.
When looking at what other coffee experts are saying on the difference that grinding your own beans can make in a cup of coffee, it appears Redditors have gotten this one correct. The closer together grinding the beans and preparing your cup of coffee are, the more fresh and vibrant the flavors will be in your cup. When ground, freshness disappears quickly (sometimes even within three days), which is why freshly grinding your coffee is one of the steps that can instantly make home-brewed coffee better.
Source a quality grinder
This tip from Reddit goes hand-in-hand with grinding your own coffee beans. The lovely commenters make it very clear that you need a game plan when looking to purchase a grinder. At no time should you just grab any old grinder and hope for the best without first doing the research. "A quality burr grinder makes a huge difference," one Redditor comments. As far as the burr grinder goes, many others chime in that they feel this is the key as well. "A burr grinder for your beans. Always a perfect, symmetrical grind. Completely changed my coffee taste experience. Much less acidic," another shares.
Now, if you are wondering whether a burr grinder is referencing some sort of company name, or even product title, it's not. A burr grinder is actually referring to the type of method the grinder uses to break down the beans. The two main options are a burr grinder (which Reddit seems to vehemently vote for), or a blade grinder. The blade grinder works on the coffee beans like a blender would on a smoothie, with two blades chopping the items inside into pieces. A burr grinder, on the other hand, features two round textured plates with sharp edges that rotate to break down the beans. It typically provides users with a wider range of grind size options, and may even preserve some extra freshness. In other words, the burr grinder is what your fancy coffee beans deserve, so invest.
Try an AeroPress
If the French press option isn't striking your fancy, then there is a different option which Redditors talk about highly in the same post. The AeroPress, Redditors say, is one of the true secrets to great home made brew. One Redditor really lays out the pros and cons, sharing, "I was using French press but switched to AeroPress. Similar idea but uses filter paper which eliminates the mud that French presses produce, but also removes some oils that French presses preserve." Several others mention also preferring the AreoPress as well: "Plus one for AeroPress. Wouldn't trade it for anything else," another Reddit user claims.
Its clear from the comments, that the AeroPress is something you might want to try, especially if you aren't fond of the sediment which goes along with using the French press. But, what you may be wondering at this point is how exactly this device produces coffee and whether it is simple for beginners to use. The device uses a hybrid method that involves immersion, a vacuum (to keep the coffee brewing with the grounds), and then pressure as you press a plunger down and squeeze the water through a paper filter into your glass. The system is both easy to use and clean, with the added bonus of being quite small and not taking up too much storage. If you're living the apartment life, or simply not fond of wasted counter real estate, this option might be the way to go.
Try out different types of beans
One tip that Reddit mentions is that you are going to need to channel "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" and taste test different options of coffee — at least until you find the one that you consider to be just right. "You might want to try a few different beans for your brew. I really don't enjoy 99.9% of what you can get at the local store or coffee shop," one Redditor explains in the thread. "A really cheap pound of local roasted beans I got from a supermarket in Costa Rica made the best coffee I've ever had. Next is coffee beans I got while on Maui. At home, I am partial to Community Coffee Signature Blend," the individual continues. "Try different roast levels, blends, etc. until you find what you enjoy," another adds, "it's a fun journey."
This idea might be a great one in theory, but it could get a little overwhelming when you head over to the local roaster and are faced with walls of packaged coffee beans and technical lingo. Consider taking a moment to consider what you truly prefer in the coffee world, as this should help you narrow down your options. Sure, purchasing the same package of coffee you have the last seven times might give you some security that you will enjoy your morning pick-me-up, but branching out might even lead to more enjoyment. Trying different blends and roast levels or coffee from different regions will allow you to experiment with what you like most.
Measure the ratio of water and coffee
If math isn't your strong suit, you might be cringing at the implications of ratios being involved in your much needed morning cup of coffee. But according to the responses of several Redditors, it seems that the right ratio of coffee to water is a key piece to creating a cafe worthy cup.
One Redditor says that measuring is important for "getting the ratio of water to coffee right so it's not watered down." To do this properly, another recommends that purchasing a scale will help you pair the correct amounts with ease. "Scales make everything so much easier, as you don't have to guess how much ground coffee or water you need," they explain. "Just find the bean/water ratio you like and then reproduce it."
If you're convinced of the importance but don't know where to start, there are many guides which exist to help with this, a simple Google search yielding all the help you could imagine. Over on Reddit, one commenter shared that starting off at 60 grams of coffee per liter of water is a good starting off point, with the ratio then having room for improvement depending on the individual and their tastes. Keep in mind, though, that the amount is going to depend heavily on your coffee making technique and the type of coffee you're making. Espresso, for example, isn't going to require the same amount of water as your average drip machine.
Add creamer or a sprinkle of toppings
Unless you happen to be a coffee purist who prefers to drink the beverage black, this addition to the list likely won't surprise you. It seems nowadays everyone is adding at least milk, cream, or sugar to their morning cup, or drinking coffee frozen with whipped cream or a pump of vanilla added in. But if you have been stuck in a rut with your add-ins and you're morning coffee is starting to feel a little stale, a simple way to spice up your coffee life is to try something new.
If your imagination is stuttering while you struggle to think of something different to try with your coffee, don't worry: Reddit has supplied you with some fuel to help get the wheels turning. "My wife adds a little powdered hot chocolate to the grinds before brewing. WOW. What a difference," one Redditor suggests. Another goes for a more simple route: "Vanilla extract and some cinnamon. Will make even instant coffee taste better."
Other honorable mentions in the thread are cardamom, nutmeg, or even unsweetened powdered cacao. What works for you will really depend on your tastes and preferences, but the sky's the limit on what you can try in the comfort of your own kitchen.
Keep the pot clean
This tip from Reddit might just sound more along the lines of good hygiene, but if you leave your coffee machine unclean, this can actually affect the taste of your coffee — a thought that may give some the heebie-jeebies. "An immaculately clean machine and pot," a commenter confirms, is what makes their home made coffee taste great. Another Redditor adds a bit more detail specifying, "That's a big part of why French presses, pour-overs, and percolators always seem to make better coffee — they're way easier to clean and keep clean than a drip pot or Keurig." So there you have it. As enticing as a big fancy espresso machine may be, you can make some amazing coffee without over-complicating your cleaning process.
If you're wondering what to use to clean your coffee machine, rest assured that it is safe to use products you already have on hand, such as vinegar. "I clean my coffee maker and pot often with vinegar so it stays clean and fresh," a commenter states, specifying that they use a drip coffee maker.
A separate Reddit thread provides more detailed instructions about cleaning coffee pots, especially with vinegar. For a standard drip coffee maker, one user suggests mixing half water and half white vinegar together, and then running this through a cycle in the machine. If you can't stand the smell of vinegar, the thread provides other suggestions, too, such as citric acid.