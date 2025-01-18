Where Did The Term 'Cup Of Joe' Originate?

No matter where you live in the world, people love to delve into coffee culture. From the almost ritualistic ways people prep their drinks to the revolving trends on social media, coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages on the planet, with around 2.25 billion cups drank daily. People have been roasting, brewing, and creating new ways to enjoy caffeinated drinks for thousands of years, so it's no surprise there are a few well-known nicknames and slang terms associated with it.

The term "Cup of Joe" is a popular one, and there are a few interesting theories about how the phrase came about. Did a man named Joe originate it? Is there an ingredient in coffee that's short for Joe? In reality, there's quite a lot of guesswork in the history of coffee (Irish or otherwise) and several stories about how the familiar term may have entered popular vocabulary. From a Navy Secretary nicknamed Joe replacing alcohol with coffee on board naval ships to a New York coffee shop's attempt at a marketing strategy to a creative combination of the words java and mocha, these theories all hold some weight. Still, as history teaches us, sometimes, we'll never really know the truth for sure.