Why You Should Never Use Hot Tap Water For Cooking

When you're in a hurry to boil pasta, make Jell-O, or get the French press going, it might seem harmless (efficient even) to fill your pot with hot water straight from the tap. But using hot tap water for cooking isn't just a bad culinary habit, it can actually be a health hazard. From hidden contaminants to outdated plumbing, the reasons to avoid this shortcut are surprisingly under-discussed. Tap water, in general, is treated to be safe for drinking, but the path it travels before it reaches your pot matters. When you turn on the hot tap, the water you're getting has probably spent quite a bit of time sitting in your home's hot water heater. And that's where the problem starts.

Water heaters naturally accumulate sediment over time. If it isn't set hot enough, bacteria can also grow in the warm, stagnant environment. If you need to hear it from the experts, the EPA even explicitly says so: "Never use water from the hot water tap for drinking, cooking, or making baby formula." Hot water cornbread, beans which require soaking, and rice are all dishes that absorb water as part of the cooking process. The quality of your cooking water directly impacts the final dish and contaminants in hot tap water aren't always destroyed by boiling. Some heavy metals (like lead) and other chemical compounds can persist even after you've reached a rolling boil. So, if you wouldn't drink it straight from the hot tap, don't use it to cook something that absorbs that water entirely.