Hot Water Vs Regular Cornbread: What's The Difference?

Hot water cornbread hits differently. This Southern Sunday dinner staple isn't like your regular oven-baked cornbread. Don't get me wrong! That's amazing too. But I love this version. Once you mix up the dough, you shape it into patties and fry them in hot oil until they're perfectly golden. Rather than a soft, springy, and crumbly consistency, you get a crispy exterior with a tender but textured inside.

The cooking method is the biggest difference between the two. Additionally, the hot water plays a key role because it partially cooks the cornmeal before frying. This method creates a denser texture and more rustic flavor that stands out from the fluffier, cake-like texture of traditional cornbread. These remind of cornbread pancakes, if you will. The ingredients also generally differ. Regular cornbread calls for flour, eggs, milk, and a leavening agent. Hot water cornbread pares it down to the basics — just cornmeal, salt, and boiling water. There's no flour at all, though some recipes use self-rising cornmeal or a little baking powder to add some lift.

Other preparations of both hot water and baked styles bring some pizzazz with a little sugar if you enjoy a sweet and savory cornbread or bacon fat (like the recipe from Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll herself), but it's not a must. Whichever style of cornbread you make, you'll get a warm, comforting side dish that is nothing short of heaven on earth when paired with collard greens, fried chicken, or a hearty bowl of chili.