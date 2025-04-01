Is It Safe To Clean Your Coffee Maker With Vinegar?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

White vinegar is a multitalented kitchen cleaning all-star. You can use it to degrease your kitchen cabinets, get those gross stains off your Tupperware, or give wine glasses a French bistro-style sparkle. So, it stands to reason that you should be able to use vinegar to clean your coffee maker, too. That's where things start to get complicated. It all depends on what you mean by "clean" and "coffee maker." Cleaning could mean giving a carafe a quick wipe down or it could mean descaling, a more in-depth process meant to clean out a machine's inner workings.

If you just want to clean the grime off your machine, using vinegar is perfectly fine. Things get trickier when you need to descale, though. Descaling cleans out limescale, the chalky white residue deposited by tap water. Limescale is harmless for humans, but it's a little more dangerous for coffee machines. Too much limescale can permanently damage your machine.

Acids, like vinegar, help remove limescale. That's why many people recommend vinegar using as a descaling solution. Often, it's perfectly harmless: Some brands, like KitchenAid, even recommend using it to descale. Others — including Smeg — specifically warn against it. You could even void your warranty with that innocent vinegar rinse. According to these brands, vinegar can seriously damage your machine.