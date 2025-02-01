It's About Time You Cleaned That Grimy Electric Kettle
Your electric kettle probably gets quite a workout if you drink a lot of tea or regularly eat Cup Noodles. (After all, you shouldn't microwave most instant ramen noodle cups.) But, when's the last time you cleaned it? If you're assuming the kettle won't get dirty because it only ever touches water, you might be surprised to see what's lurking inside. Water isn't as pure as it's cracked up to be, and over time, the minerals left when it boils away form a layer of white gunk called limescale. To keep your kettle clean, you need to perform an operation known as descaling. While you might be able to get away with doing this every three months, it's best to descale monthly or even more often if you have hard water.
Those who have used vinegar clean a dishwasher will not be surprised to learn that one way to descale your electric kettle is to fill it with a mixture of one part distilled white vinegar to three parts water. Boil the solution, then let it cool in the kettle overnight. You can also use either lemon juice or baking soda in place of the vinegar, although, in either case, you'll only need to add 1 tablespoon or so. With the lemon juice, add just enough water to cover the heating element, boil it, then empty the kettle. With baking soda, fill the kettle, boil, then let the solution sit for about 20 minutes before pouring out the water. Once the kettle is empty, use a sponge or soft brush to scrub inside.
You should rinse and wipe your kettle
No matter whether you're using vinegar, lemon, or baking soda to clean your kettle, you'll need to rinse it out well before using it again. (People who have used baking soda to clean their coffee machine will know the importance of this step all too well.) This is because these items might leave a lingering odor or unwanted flavor. To get rid of this, it's recommended that you fill the kettle with water and boil it, then discard the water and repeat the process one more time. (If you don't want to waste water, you can use it to wash dishes or let it cool and then water your plants with it.)
When you're cleaning the inside of the kettle, take a moment to wipe down the outside as well. If it's looking really dirty, you can squeeze some dish soap onto the sponge before wiping it. Then, all you have to do is use a clean, damp sponge or cloth to wipe off the soap residue. Don't rinse the kettle under the tap, though, because its external electronics aren't meant to withstand that much water. (Needless to say, using the dishwasher is also not an option.)
Electric kettles come in a number of different shapes, sizes, and finishes. If you have a plastic one, then you're done cleaning after that final wipe. If your kettle has a stainless steel finish, though, you should polish it with a soft cloth that's been dipped in olive oil. This will make the surface nice and shiny.