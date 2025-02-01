It's About Time You Cleaned That Grimy Electric Kettle

Your electric kettle probably gets quite a workout if you drink a lot of tea or regularly eat Cup Noodles. (After all, you shouldn't microwave most instant ramen noodle cups.) But, when's the last time you cleaned it? If you're assuming the kettle won't get dirty because it only ever touches water, you might be surprised to see what's lurking inside. Water isn't as pure as it's cracked up to be, and over time, the minerals left when it boils away form a layer of white gunk called limescale. To keep your kettle clean, you need to perform an operation known as descaling. While you might be able to get away with doing this every three months, it's best to descale monthly or even more often if you have hard water.

Those who have used vinegar clean a dishwasher will not be surprised to learn that one way to descale your electric kettle is to fill it with a mixture of one part distilled white vinegar to three parts water. Boil the solution, then let it cool in the kettle overnight. You can also use either lemon juice or baking soda in place of the vinegar, although, in either case, you'll only need to add 1 tablespoon or so. With the lemon juice, add just enough water to cover the heating element, boil it, then empty the kettle. With baking soda, fill the kettle, boil, then let the solution sit for about 20 minutes before pouring out the water. Once the kettle is empty, use a sponge or soft brush to scrub inside.