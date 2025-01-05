Clean Your Dishwasher Effortlessly With The Magic Of One Pantry Ingredient

You clean dishes with your dishwasher, but what do you clean your dishwasher with? If you've never even considered this question before, don't worry — you're not alone. According to one survey, most people only clean their dishwasher three times a year, with one in every ten people not cleaning it even once. (It was me; I was that one in ten as a fresh-from-college young adult, unaware that dishwashers even needed maintenance). If you just leave your dishwasher be, you're inviting mold that can cause respiratory illness and allergy problems. A dirty dishwasher can't get the gunk off your dishes well either, but fortunately, there's an easy way to clean your dishwasher, and it's probably sitting in your pantry.

Vinegar shines as both an ingredient and an astringent cleaning supply. Its acidity is perfect for kitchen cleaning jobs like descaling coffee machines or obliterating the burnt mess stuck to your frying pan. Distilled white vinegar makes cleaning your dishwasher a breeze, too. First, pour one cup of vinegar into a cup or bowl. Place the container on the top rack of an empty dishwasher and run a cycle. Then, let your dishwasher air dry by leaving the door cracked. For a more vigorous cleaning, take out the racks, filters, and utensil holders. Pour baking soda and vinegar into the drain in equal parts (though you shouldn't need more than half a cup). Let it sit for 15 minutes, and then rinse it down and pop the filter back on.