If you burn your pan and don't have any sugar cubes, don't fret, there are plenty of other cleaning hacks to save your cookware. For starters, ever think about using a dryer sheet? Yep, toss one into your burnt pan with some dish soap and hot water and let it soak for about an hour. The dryer sheet's softening agents help loosen the gunk. Just remember to give the pan a good rinse afterward — you don't want that fresh lavender scent lingering in your next meal.

For a tried-and-true method, go with baking soda and vinegar. Fill your pan with equal parts water and vinegar, bring it to a boil, then add 2 tablespoons of baking soda. The fizzing reaction helps lift off the burnt bits. Remove the pan from heat and allow it to sit for up to 15 minutes for the solution to work its magic. After discarding the liquid, you can use a crumpled piece of aluminum foil (preferably heavy-duty) as a scrubber. If stains remain, make a paste with baking soda and water, let it sit, and scrub again.

For those who love a good pantry hack, grab that bottle of ketchup (we've ranked the best brands, of course) and slather it on the bottom of the pan. Let it sit for 30 minutes. The acetic acid in ketchup breaks down grime, while its thick consistency keeps it in place during the soak; leaving your pan shiny and mess-free.