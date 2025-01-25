The Secret To A Cleaner Coffee Maker Is Already In Your Pantry

There's no doubt about it: Americans love their coffee, with almost two-thirds of adults reaching for at least one cup per day. Since most people can stomach up to 400 milligrams of caffeine a day (and you're likely okay drinking coffee on an empty stomach), feel free to rev up that coffee maker and enjoy a hot, fresh cup of joe before you head to work. Just don't forget to give the most hard-working machine in your kitchen a good clean every now and then. You don't need fancy cleaning supplies. In fact, you've likely got a powerhouse in your pantry already: Baking soda.

That secret ingredient that helps crisp up chicken wings is also a pretty handy all-natural cleaning supply. It can be used to flush out your coffee maker, whether it's a simple Amazon Basics model or a fancier kind from brands like Cuisinart. To clean your coffee maker with baking soda, combine about ½ cup of baking soda with water in your coffee maker's reservoir, and then let it "brew."

If you don't regularly clean your coffee maker, the water will likely come out brown, but that just means the baking soda is doing its job. Follow up the baking soda cycle with two more cycles of just water to get rid of any residue that might remain.