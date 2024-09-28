The Secret Ingredient For The Crispiest Chicken Wings Is Probably Already In Your Pantry

As every poultry lover knows, there are a lot of big questions to ask when it comes to chicken wings. Baked or fried? Drums or flats? Buffalo or barbecue? Blue cheese or ranch? And so on. But before you can start arguing about any of these thorny matters, you need to have a solid foundation — a delicious, well-cooked wing with crisp skin and moist meat. Let's assume that, if you're cooking at home, you're probably not actually deep frying. Instead, you're baking your chicken wings, or air frying them. Skipping the deep frying takes a lot of hassle out of prepping your wings, but it also adds a layer of challenge: After all, it's that bath in hot oil, above all other things, that gives wings their irresistibly crunchy skin.

Luckily, there's a way to get a crisp skin on your wings even if you're baking or air frying them, and it's something you very likely already have in your kitchen cupboard: baking soda (or baking powder, in which baking soda is a key ingredient). Either one, when applied to chicken skin before it's cooked, helps speed browning, breaking down protein chains in that skin and rendering it shockingly succulent. Here's how to do it — and how to improve other savory dishes by reaching into the pantry.