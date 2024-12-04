What Actually Happens When You Drink Coffee On An Empty Stomach?

If waking up in the morning fills you with existential dread, at least there's powerful, brain-stimulating coffee to help you power through your day. Whether you like a simple black cup of java at home or you stop for a Dunkin or Starbucks on your way to work, our guess is that you likely take that first sip — indeed, all your sips — before you eat anything. But is that bad for you? Can it tear up your stomach and cause gut issues, or is it simply another coffee myth that you should stop believing?

There is actually little evidence to suggest that drinking coffee on an empty stomach is bad for you or causes long-term issues with your gut. However, some people may be more susceptible to gastrointestinal distress because the acid messes with their esophagus. Your stomach has a higher acid content than any coffee you consume, so it's no problem for most people. But, if you notice that you are feeling gassy or bloated or you have stomach pain after drinking coffee without anything else in your stomach, eat something and see if that changes your body's reaction.