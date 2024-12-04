What Actually Happens When You Drink Coffee On An Empty Stomach?
If waking up in the morning fills you with existential dread, at least there's powerful, brain-stimulating coffee to help you power through your day. Whether you like a simple black cup of java at home or you stop for a Dunkin or Starbucks on your way to work, our guess is that you likely take that first sip — indeed, all your sips — before you eat anything. But is that bad for you? Can it tear up your stomach and cause gut issues, or is it simply another coffee myth that you should stop believing?
There is actually little evidence to suggest that drinking coffee on an empty stomach is bad for you or causes long-term issues with your gut. However, some people may be more susceptible to gastrointestinal distress because the acid messes with their esophagus. Your stomach has a higher acid content than any coffee you consume, so it's no problem for most people. But, if you notice that you are feeling gassy or bloated or you have stomach pain after drinking coffee without anything else in your stomach, eat something and see if that changes your body's reaction.
Side effects coffee can cause
All this isn't to say that there aren't some side effects when drinking your morning cup(s) of Joe without having eaten anything. For most people, your gut will be fine. What can be affected, though, is your mood and even your cardiovascular system. This is because caffeine absorbs more quickly into your body when there's nothing in your stomach to help soak it up. As such, you might find yourself getting a case of the jitters, experiencing more anxiety than you normally would, or even feeling heart palpitations — which might lead you to wonder if you've consumed too much caffeine.
Because of this rapid absorption, too, you might find yourself making more trips to the bathroom — caffeine is a diuretic, after all — or even needing to have a bowel movement just a few minutes after the brew hits your stomach. Researchers aren't exactly sure why coffee makes some people have to do No. 2, but they suspect that the acids are the culprit, reacting with the organs involved with digestion. In all of these cases, if you experience any of these side effects, again, it's suggested that you eat something to help absorb some of the caffeine.