Degrease Your Kitchen Cabinets With A Simple Pantry Staple

If you cook at home regularly, you've probably noticed a thin (or not-so-thin) layer of grease slowly accumulating on your kitchen cabinets. It's unavoidable; all that sizzling, frying, and sautéing sends tiny grease particles into the air, which eventually settle onto nearby surfaces, including your cabinets. Since wiping them down is probably not part of your nightly kitchen shutdown, that once-invisible layer turns into a sticky, stubborn mess that's frustratingly difficult to clean.

The good news is that you don't need fancy degreasers or expensive cleaners to tackle the problem. Your best weapon is probably already in your pantry: vinegar. This simple household staple is known for its ability to deal with grease and grime without leaving behind a soapy residue. Vinegar contains acetic acid, which cuts through grease by breaking down the molecules that make it sticky and difficult to wipe away. Unlike soap-based cleaners that can leave a filmy residue, vinegar leaves no streaks behind.

Just fill a spray bottle with a solution of equal parts white vinegar and warm water, and then lightly spritz greasy cabinet surfaces. Let it sit for a couple of minutes to loosen the grime before wiping it away with a microfiber cloth. For tougher grease stains, try adding a small amount of dish soap for extra grease-fighting power or baking soda for gentle abrasion.