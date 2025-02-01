The Dirty Spot In Your Kitchen That You Probably Never Thought To Clean

If you're finally ready to start cleaning your light switches, avoid spraying them with your cleaning solution, as the liquid can seep through the cracks and potentially cause a nasty electrical situation in the wall. This is extremely rare, but still good to keep in mind. Instead, lightly dampen your cleaning rag with your disinfectant of choice, and then start rubbing the switch down carefully, making sure the rag isn't so soaked to the point where it's dripping.

Most light switches have nooks and crannies to them, so if you want to be thorough, you can even employ a cotton swab to get into those hard-to-reach, grooved areas. Then you can either let your work air dry, or to speed up the process, you can use a clean cloth and wipe the switch down quickly. Really, it's not that much of a pain, but kitchen switches can get pretty grimy since you're in that room specifically to grab stuff to eat, sometimes with your bare hands. So when it comes to sanitizing some of the most contaminated things in your kitchen, just add this one extra task to your to-do list. Thankfully, it's not a lot of work, but you can eliminate some potential cross-contamination with this one little step.