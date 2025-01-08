The Simple Kitchen Practice That Makes Next-Day Cooking So Much Better

After finishing a long day at work and making a big meal for dinner, it's finally the end of the night. But before you move on to a hot shower and an episode of your favorite show, you should give your future self a nice gift: Shut down your kitchen properly. This doesn't just include loading the dishwasher or putting everything in the sink to deal with in the morning. No, you should give the whole kitchen a detailed clean, just like restaurants do before the staff goes home for the night.

Put leftovers away, stash ingredients in the fridge and pantry, and wash your dishes. Clean your wooden cutting boards, and scrub the pots and pans you used throughout the day. Don't be tempted to just leave large items in the drying rack! Go ahead and wipe them off, and put them away, too.

So far, this may already be a part of your nightly routine, but you can take it a step further. Declutter the space (put that air fryer away where it belongs!), and spray all the counters with disinfectant. Let that sit while you scrub down the sink and the stove, especially those sticky, stubborn spots that you may have ignored on a normal night. Then, go back, and wipe down all your counters. Quickly sweep or vacuum to pick up stray crumbs, and take out the trash, if necessary. If you're feeling fancy, replace dirty dish towels. You can even set your coffee pot on a timer, so you have a fresh pot ready when you walk into the kitchen the next morning.