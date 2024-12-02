The Key To Cleaning That Grimy Dutch Oven Is Already In Your Kitchen

Dutch ovens are a popular kitchen staple, right up there alongside cast-iron skillets, pressure cookers, and air fryers. There's nothing like loading up the Dutch oven with some short ribs, spices, and beef broth to make an incredible beef birria or a butter-braised cabbage fettuccine. But after the meal, seeing all that grime caked on your pan might have you regretting your cookware choices. Luckily, the best tools for cleaning your Dutch oven are probably already in your kitchen.

Rather than fancy cleaning solutions, sea salt, cooking oil, and regular dish soap can help you get your Dutch oven sparkling like new again. However, cleaning a Dutch oven properly also depends on which material your pan is made out of.

Cast iron and enamel are two of the most common materials used to make Dutch ovens, and many Dutch ovens have a cast iron base with an enamel finish. Enamel Dutch ovens are the conventionally "pretty" ones that come in striking colors and look great in a modern kitchen. They also have a smooth, shiny finish over the interior and exterior and are non-porous. Cast iron Dutch ovens, in contrast, have a slightly rougher, less glossy surface that can rust if not treated properly. Enamel Dutch ovens are easier to clean but the polished surface doesn't quite lock in flavors the way that cast iron does.