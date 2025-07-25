How McDonald's Rebranded Grimace From Villain To A Lovable Sidekick

After "The Wacky Adventures of Ronald McDonald" ended, Grimace made a few appearances at events like the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and a 2022 Super Bowl commercial. For the most part, he was never in the spotlight, but all of that changed in 2023, thanks to TikTok.

In June 2023, McDonald's honored Grimace's birthday with a limited-release milkshake all his own: the purple Grimace shake. This fun new product inspired a TikTok trend where customers made mini horror films about what happens after one drinks a Grimace milkshake. These short videos amassed 1.4 billion views in just two weeks and caused the purple shake to sell out at some McDonald's locations.

Grimace's birthday coincides with Pride Month, and the character has also become somewhat of a queer icon. Grimace mascots have been spotted at many Pride celebrations, and his image has been used in all sorts of queer-centered content on social media. Gimace solidified his gay icon status when he threw out the first pitch at a 2024 New York Mets game. The baseball team, sometimes referred to as the Gay Mets, has been hosting Pride games since 2016. After Grimace's pitch kicked off a winning streak for the team, fans started calling them the Gay Grimace Mets.

Thanks to the smashing success of the Grimace shake campaign and subsequent memes, Grimace is everywhere. In December 2023, McDonald's collaborated with Jazwares to create a Grimace Squishmallow plush Happy Meal toy. He has also been featured on McDonald's merch, including an ugly Christmas sweater, slippers, Crocs, hats, shirts, and socks.