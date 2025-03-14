What Happened To McDonald's Uncle O'Grimacey?

Each February and March is "Shamrock Season" at McDonald's. That's when the mega-chain rolls out one of its few and likely most famous temporary annual offerings: the Shamrock Shake, an extremely sweet, vanilla-and-mint flavored — and notably brightly green-colored — drinkable dessert. Introduced by a franchisee in 1967 and only made nationally available since 2012, the Shamrock Shake is a St. Patrick's Day-adjacent tradition for McDonald's.

Back in 1975, McDonald's added a character to its kid-targeted McDonaldland pantheon to promote and create an origin story for the Shamrock Shake. It was all thanks to Uncle O'Grimacey, relative of regular-shake-loving character Grimace, who appeared once a year around the Ireland-honoring holiday bearing his magical and minty concoction for all McDonald's customers, kids and adults.

Uncle O'Grimacey disappeared entirely for nearly 40 years, only for McDonald's to revive the character for a chain-wide charitable drive, marketing blitz, and Shamrock Shake awareness campaign. Here's a look at the origins, rise, and resurgence of the mysterious Uncle O'Grimacey.