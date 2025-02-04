We're In Luck! Here's When McDonald's Iconic Shamrock Shake Returns
Looks like there's no need to wait for a rainbow or the month of March to taste the minty shake beloved by many. That's right, McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake before the heart-shaped treats have even had a chance.
The golden arches have confirmed that the brand's Saint Patrick's Day-themed menu item will be available starting February 10. The minty shake will be available nationwide through March 23, with 25 cents from each Shamrock Shake being donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities.
While it does seem like the Shamrock Shake appears on McDonald's menu earlier and earlier each year (last year it came back on February 5), the 2025 comeback has some nostalgia tied to it. In addition to supporting RMHC with each shake purchase, McDonald's has also announced the return of a special character — Uncle O'Grimacey. The fully green character sports a jaunty hat and hails all the way from Sham Rock, Ireland and will be bringing along some of his own exclusive O'Grimacey merchandise.
Per the McDonald's lore (yeah, we said lore), Grimace, one of the most vibrant and original McDonaldland characters, just recently discovered his family's "original Shamrock Shake recipe." This has spurred Grimace and his uncle to reunite after decades apart. The purple and green characters are coming together to spread "Shamrock cheer" across the country. But before you start Googling whether Sham Rock, Ireland is a real place, let's go down memory lane with this minty menu item.
Does nostalgia still work for McDonald's?
Although Grimace is no stranger to a shake-focused celebration, having had his birthday shake go viral back in 2023, the real story behind McDonald's Saint Patrick's Day concoction is a wee bit different. The shake was created in 1967, by a McDonald's franchisee from Connecticut named Hal Rosen.
The shake was a hit and in 1974 its sales contributed to the construction of the first Ronald McDonald House. Since then, McDonald's has released a number of variations on the shake. In 2020, the OREO® Shamrock McFlurry debuted in celebration of the original shake's 50th anniversary. Not to mention the 18-karot gold Shamrock Shake cup that the chain auctioned off that same year, with the money going toward RMHC as well.
Uncle O'Grimacey's return might have been a long-time coming. Fellow Takeout staff writer, Dennis Lee, wondered just last year why O'Grimacey still hadn't made a reappearance when the Shamrock Shake's annual return was also announced. For the most part, McDonald's efforts to capitalize on the nostalgia surrounding its McDonaldland characters has been fairly successful. On the other hand, the company did recently announce the closure of several of its retro-spinoff beverage concepts, CosMc's. Let's just hope Uncle O'Grimacey makes it through March.