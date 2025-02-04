We're In Luck! Here's When McDonald's Iconic Shamrock Shake Returns

Looks like there's no need to wait for a rainbow or the month of March to taste the minty shake beloved by many. That's right, McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake before the heart-shaped treats have even had a chance.

The golden arches have confirmed that the brand's Saint Patrick's Day-themed menu item will be available starting February 10. The minty shake will be available nationwide through March 23, with 25 cents from each Shamrock Shake being donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

While it does seem like the Shamrock Shake appears on McDonald's menu earlier and earlier each year (last year it came back on February 5), the 2025 comeback has some nostalgia tied to it. In addition to supporting RMHC with each shake purchase, McDonald's has also announced the return of a special character — Uncle O'Grimacey. The fully green character sports a jaunty hat and hails all the way from Sham Rock, Ireland and will be bringing along some of his own exclusive O'Grimacey merchandise.

Per the McDonald's lore (yeah, we said lore), Grimace, one of the most vibrant and original McDonaldland characters, just recently discovered his family's "original Shamrock Shake recipe." This has spurred Grimace and his uncle to reunite after decades apart. The purple and green characters are coming together to spread "Shamrock cheer" across the country. But before you start Googling whether Sham Rock, Ireland is a real place, let's go down memory lane with this minty menu item.