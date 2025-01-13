McDonald's Is Closing Several Of Its CosMc's Spin-Off Locations. Here's Why

McDonald's spin-off brand, CosMc's — a concept based around a large selection of creative beverages — is set to undergo some changes in the near future, according to a post on the company's website. It was recently announced that the small chain of restaurants will be closing down three of its seven locations. While this might sound dire for the chain and its fans, the announcement of the closures also comes with a healthy dose of good news; two brand new CosMc's locations will be opened up to replace the closing restaurants, and McDonald's is far from done with its CosMc's experiment.

You see, following the grand opening of McDonald's alien-inspired spin-off – which opened up in December 2023 in Bolingbrook, Illinois — new CosMc's locations continued to pop up throughout 2024. After CosMc's opened a second location in Dallas, Texas, five others would soon follow in the Lone Star State. While some of these restaurants were smaller buildings built with the sole intention of being prototypical CosMc's locations, others were repurposed McDonald's locations far larger than necessary for the CosMc's concept. Over time, McDonald's came to the conclusion that the smaller CosMc's locations were far more ideal for the chain's longevity and now plans to close three of the larger spots.