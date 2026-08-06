Review: Culver's Peanut Butter Fudge Brownie Is A Bold Addition To The Custard Lineup

According to Culver's, the "dessert specialists" at your neighborhood location may serve over 1,600 scoops of fresh frozen custard on a summer day. Yesterday, the Midwest's best chain restaurant brought a brand new Flavor of the Day to the counter: Peanut Butter Fudge Brownie. This rich addition to the monthly rotation pairs Culver's everyday chocolate custard with chunks of brownies, ribbons of Reese's peanut butter sauce, and hot fudge.

According to a company press release, the new Flavor of the Day was "developed through the same research-driven process behind its rotation of more than 30 flavors." To me, this combination sounded like a must-try. No brainer.

Okay, I did have one worry: Would the new Peanut Butter Fudge Brownie be too much of a good thing? Slow-churned and crafted in small batches, Culver's frozen custard is already made with a super-rich base of milk, cream, and pasteurized egg yolks — that's what makes frozen custard different from regular old ice cream. Peanut Butter Fudge Brownie also arrives as part of a bigger menu shakeup, including a new pub burger, fried pickles, and plenty of desserts inspired by Wisconsin's comfort-food roots. Since there's a fine line between delightfully decadent and downright excessive, I set out to find out where Peanut Butter Fudge Brownie lands in the mix.