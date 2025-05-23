The Popular Fast-Food Restaurant That's Still Family Owned

When you think of who runs fast food chains, you probably imagine a faceless corporate giant, but there are still a few out there that are headed by the families that first founded them. One Midwestern favorite of ours was started by a family, and through the years it still hasn't sold out to a conglomerate or a private equity firm (we're looking at you, Jersey Mike's). That would be good old Culver's, which is based in Wisconsin.

If you've never been, Culver's serves a surprisingly wide variety of items on its menu, from some of our favorite high-quality fast food fish sandwiches to items like Reuben sandwiches and chicken tenders. But it's mainly known for its Midwestern specialties, like its fried cheese curds, frozen custard, and ButterBurgers – smash burgers served on a buttered bun, which sets Culver's burgers apart from other fast food joints.

The chain was originally founded by the Culver family in 1984, which includes Craig and Lea Culver, as well as Craig's parents, George and Ruth. The first location was in Sauk City, Wisconsin. The chain is still majority owned by the Culver family today, though investment firm Roark Capital does have a minority stake.