According To Customers, You Should Head To The Midwest For High Quality Fast Food Fish Sandwiches

Fish sandwiches are abundant at restaurant chains during the Lenten season, but while McDonald's Filet-O-Fish has earned a spot on the permanent menu, other establishments like Wendy's don't offer fish sandwiches year round. Luckily, the very best fast food fish sandwich is something you can order any day of the year, as long as you live near a Culver's. According to one Redditor, Culver's North Atlantic cod sandwich "stacks up against traditional sit-down restaurants that charge considerably more." On a different Reddit thread, another praised it as "the best fried fish I've ever had at a restaurant."

The cod comes from the Barents Sea, which lies between Norway and Russia. Culver's proudly details how it's been working with the same family-owned supplier for years. The chain itself has its roots in Wisconsin, but it has a strong presence throughout the Midwest. In fact, it's expanded to serve about half the United States. 26 states, to be precise, as far west as Arizona and as far south as Florida. This is good news for fried fish fans, since you likely won't need to travel as far as you thought to try the best fish sandwich fast food has to offer.