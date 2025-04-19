Why Wendy's Fish Sandwich Isn't Available Year-Round

If you walk into a Wendy's between the months of February and April, you may see a fish sandwich on the menu. If you wait until May or later, however, the chain will likely be back to its usual chicken and burgers with no pescetarian options on offer. This has nothing to do with seafood seasonality. Instead, it has to do with a different season: the Lenten season, as observed by the Roman Catholic church. On all Fridays during Lent, as well as on Ash Wednesday, Catholics aged 14 and older are forbidden from consuming meat, but fish is permitted. (As is muskrat, if you live in the Archdiocese of Detroit.) The increased demand for fish sandwiches that arises as a result of Lent is why Wendy's offers a fish sandwich during this time.

Whether or not any given Wendy's has a significant customer base of observant Catholics, which is something that likely varies by region, the practice of offering fish sandwiches during Lent seems to be a successful one. While McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich stays on the menu all year, approximately 25% of its sales take place during Lent. As Wendy's fish sandwich is only offered during this time, 100% of its sales take place during that same period, and these sales must be considerable for the chain to bring this menu item back year after year.