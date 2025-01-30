Does Chick-Fil-A Serve A Fish Sandwich?

While the chain itself stayed mum on the decision to discontinue its fish offerings, Reddit has filled the void on possible reasonings. According to one Redditor, an internal company memo cited limitations with the fryers as the reason for the discontinuation. Others suggested that corporate required locations to dedicate one fryer strictly to fish. A reported employee explained that the sandwiches required specialized production processes. With the chain already operating at max capacity, the seasonal sandwich gummed up the works. Those who claimed to be in the know also guessed that the fish sandwich probably won't be coming back.

But Catholics and others who stick to a pescatarian diet still have options at Chick-fil-A. The chain's website provides a list of vegan and vegetarian menu options, noting that prep surfaces may not be totally meat-free. Folks on fish-only diets can still enjoy popular menu items like egg-and-cheese biscuits, hashbrowns, and the chain's famous waffle fries. The list also suggests modifying menu items, too, like ordering your fruit-filled Market Salad chicken-free. You'll also have the somewhat less-appetizing option of asking for a Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap without chicken — which leaves you with lettuce, flatbread, and cheese.

Still craving fish? Of the fast food joints that serve high quality fish, popular chains like Culver's and Arby's offer solid fish sandwiches. McDonald's fish sandwich is the Lent OG, though: Back in 1962, the chain created the Filet-O-Fish specifically for fasting Catholic customers.