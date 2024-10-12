Fast Food Chains That Serve The Highest And Lowest Quality Fish Sandwiches

Let's be honest here: It makes sense to go out to a restaurant when the craving for a fish sandwich hits. Sure, you can make your own at home with a nice piece of fresh fish and your own beer batter, but what happens after you fry your fish, add your tartar sauce, and enjoy that delicious sandwich? Your kitchen ends up smelling so fishy that it starts attracting all the neighborhood cats. It's not that we have anything against cats, but that smell is the kind of smell that lingers... and not in a good way.

The easy answer is to head to your favorite fast food chain and let them handle the fish, and the good news is that you have no shortage of choices. The bad news? They're not all created equal.

While many of the biggest chains have made massive strides toward sustainability and responsible sourcing when it comes to fish, others are more transparent about it than others. In order to determine the fast food chains with the highest and lowest quality fish sandwiches, we looked at a few things. For starters, we wanted to see how sustainable chains were. A fish sandwich is better when you know that it's sourced in a way that's going to help guarantee fish sandwiches for generations to come, but that wasn't our only criteria. We also looked at what chains were doing with their sandwiches, and what the popular opinions on each offering was. Here's what we learned.