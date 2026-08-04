Dairy Queen's Caramel Apple Cheesecake Blizzard Review: Delicious To The Core

Believe it or not, summer is winding down. No matter where you are — at the beach, a lake, or just hanging around the neighborhood — you're probably having some sweaty summer fun, while trying to stay cool. Beyond a dip in water, one of the most enjoyable ways to bring the temperature down a notch is ice cream. This is prime time for Dairy Queen — one of America's favorite chain restaurants, according to YouGov data – and for these upcoming hot August nights, it is already shifting eaters' minds to the breezy flavors of autumn. Before you scream "pumpkin spice," pump those brakes, because DQ is delivering something else: the Caramel Apple Cheesecake Blizzard. This one mixes in cheesecake pieces and a caramel apple topping with DQ's good old vanilla soft serve.

It's hard to believe this flavor is just now making its debut, but that's the cold soft truth. There have been several cheesecake-inspired Blizzards before, and in 2020, caramel apple joined pie pieces in one. Now, the twain shall finally meet.

So, is this fall fruity, cheesy, cakey Blizzard one treat to truly fall for, or should you just 'leaf' it alone? The Takeout took out plenty of spoonfuls of the Caramel Apple Cheesecake Blizzard to see where the truth lies, and now all can be revealed in this smooth chew and review.