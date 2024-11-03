How Dairy Queen's Blizzard Flipping Policy Can Win You Free Ice Cream

Confusion over which locations offer this freebie has sparked discussions online, particularly a Reddit thread labeled, "If they give you a blizzard without turning it upside down, how are you supposed to get your free blizzard?" Many users expressed curiosity about how to snag a complimentary sweet treat.

While some users were eager to help, the majority found the question annoying. One user dismissed it as unnecessary, stating, "It's a neat little gimmick they do, turning the things upside down, let's be adults and leave it at that." As for the franchises that stick with this rule — they give customers who catch them in the forgetful act a slip for a free Blizzard.

Dairy Queen uses this gimmick as a fun and effective marketing move, often highlighting the flip in their online content, including Instagram posts featuring images of upside-down Blizzards.

Whether you save the 5 dollars or enjoy your Blizzard flipped, remember it's all in good fun. So savor your deliciously cold treat and appreciate the quirky tradition Dairy Queen continues to uphold.