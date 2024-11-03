How Dairy Queen's Blizzard Flipping Policy Can Win You Free Ice Cream
When a blizzard comes to mind, many envision a snowstorm. But for Dairy Queen lovers, a Blizzard is a thick, soft-serve treat that gives you the option to customize tons of interesting add-ins from Reese's Pieces to Oreos and fudge — though because of its milk fat content, it cannot legally be deemed ice cream. It's the perfect treat on a hot summer night after a day of flipping around in the lake, but Dairy Queen has an iconic flip of its own. Each visit reminds you of how thick their Blizzards are as employees flip your treat upside down to demonstrate it won't spill.
At choice locations, this flip comes with a twist. This long-standing tradition, now a staple action connected to the chain restaurant, can earn you a free Blizzard. If a Blizzard isn't flipped before being handed to a customer, that consumer receives a free one. While this policy isn't universal — it's up to the franchise owner — it still reminds clients of the iconic flip that has lasted for decades.
How the Blizzard flip works
Confusion over which locations offer this freebie has sparked discussions online, particularly a Reddit thread labeled, "If they give you a blizzard without turning it upside down, how are you supposed to get your free blizzard?" Many users expressed curiosity about how to snag a complimentary sweet treat.
While some users were eager to help, the majority found the question annoying. One user dismissed it as unnecessary, stating, "It's a neat little gimmick they do, turning the things upside down, let's be adults and leave it at that." As for the franchises that stick with this rule — they give customers who catch them in the forgetful act a slip for a free Blizzard.
Dairy Queen uses this gimmick as a fun and effective marketing move, often highlighting the flip in their online content, including Instagram posts featuring images of upside-down Blizzards.
Whether you save the 5 dollars or enjoy your Blizzard flipped, remember it's all in good fun. So savor your deliciously cold treat and appreciate the quirky tradition Dairy Queen continues to uphold.